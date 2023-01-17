WRD initiates preliminary steps to open new sand quarries

January 17, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Water Resources Department has initiated the process of opening new quarries in the Cauvery and the Kollidam in Tiruchi and Karur districts.

According to sources, at least eight shoals in Tiruchi and the Karur districts have been identified for establishing new sand quarries. They were said to have sand deposits apparently due to the steady flow of water in the Cauvery and the Kollidam for several weeks in 2021 and 2022. Preliminary inspections were carried out by the senior officials of various departments including revenue, Public Works Department, Tamil Nadu Water and Drainage Board (TWAD) and the mines. The State Expert Appraisal Committee had also visited the shortlisted spots to evaluate the ground situation, environments and the availability of sand.

Sources in the WRD said that a few more steps were required to be followed for opening the quarries. All rules and regulations would be followed while finalising the quarrying sites. All apprehensions would be studied before opening the quarries.

Meanwhile, an official said that the decision on reopening sand quarries at Kilikoodu in Tiruchi district and Koviladi in Thanjavur district on the Kollidam river would depend on the outcome of a pending case in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

The quarrying operation was suspended on January 5 after the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court granted an interim injunction, restraining sand quarrying near Kallanai, (Grand Anicut).

Following the order, the authorities asked the private company, which carries out the task of extracting and transporting sand from the quarry to the neighbouring yard near Kilikoodu, to stop its operation. Though the company preferred to keep some of the machineries, which were used to extract sand, for a few days, it is said that they had been taken away from the spot. Similarly, the employees and security personnel had also been withdrawn from the site, except for a few. The yard, which was used to store the sand extracted from the quarry, has also been temporarily closed.