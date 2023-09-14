ADVERTISEMENT

WRD defers resumption of quarrying operations

September 14, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Water Resources Department (WRD) has postponed the resumption of quarrying operations at its Kilikoodu reach and the sale of sand at its deport at Kondayampettai in Thiruvanaikoil.

Since the searches carried out by the Enforcement Directorate officials at the sand quarries and the premises of sand contractors, quarrying operations at various reaches including Kilikoodu reach on the Kollidam River were halted. No trucks and lorries were allowed to transport sand.

The WRD had planned to resume the operations on Thursday. However, according to sources, it has deferred the plan of resuming operations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ED officials have reportedly confiscated some documents, materials and some key components of the Closed Circuit Television for investigation. They had also surveyed and measured the sand reaches and sale points.

However, the quarries at Thalakkudi and Madhavaperumalkoil on the Kollidam River, which were meant for bullock carts, were reopened on Thursday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US