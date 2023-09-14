HamberMenu
WRD defers resumption of quarrying operations

September 14, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Water Resources Department (WRD) has postponed the resumption of quarrying operations at its Kilikoodu reach and the sale of sand at its deport at Kondayampettai in Thiruvanaikoil.

Since the searches carried out by the Enforcement Directorate officials at the sand quarries and the premises of sand contractors, quarrying operations at various reaches including Kilikoodu reach on the Kollidam River were halted. No trucks and lorries were allowed to transport sand.

The WRD had planned to resume the operations on Thursday. However, according to sources, it has deferred the plan of resuming operations.

ED officials have reportedly confiscated some documents, materials and some key components of the Closed Circuit Television for investigation. They had also surveyed and measured the sand reaches and sale points.

However, the quarries at Thalakkudi and Madhavaperumalkoil on the Kollidam River, which were meant for bullock carts, were reopened on Thursday.

