WRD continues work to reinforce Kollidam bund at Kariyamanickam as over 1.25 lakh cusecs of water is diverted into the river

The Water Resources Department continued to reinforce a vulnerable stretch of the bund of the Kollidam at Kariyamanickam as over one lakh cusecs of water was diverted into the river from the Upper Anicut (Mukkombu) near Tiruchi for the second consecutive day on Friday.

The heavy discharge has caused erosion on the bund to a length of about 100 metres. The timely detection of the erosion by the Water Resources Department had averted a breach, which could have led to flooding of the adjacent residential areas and agricultural fields.

Officials swung into action and the work continued through the night on Thursday with temporary lighting arrangements made at the spot. Truck loads of boulders sourced from stone quarries were dumped at the spot. “So far, about 70 metres have been covered. The work will continue for one or two days more,” sources said.

K. Manivasan, Additional Chief Secretary of the Water Resources Department, along with Collector M. Pradeep Kumar and senior officials, inspected the spot on Friday morning. He instructed the officials to put in place permanent protection measures at the vulnerable stretch to prevent recurrence of such erosions in future.

According to sources, a gabion wall is likely to be constructed on the stretch. There was a vertical split in the bund in 2022 requiring a similar intervention.

Meanwhile, the realisation at Upper Anicut stood at 1,68,900 cusecs at around 4 p.m. Of this, 1,25,812 cusecs was diverted into the Kollidam and the rest flowed in the Cauvery. The realisation is expected to continue as the discharge from Mettur rose up to over 1.65 lakh cusecs on Thursday evening.

Mr. Manivasan checked steps taken to avoid floods and visited the Amma Mandapam bathing ghat to inspect the barricades erected there.

Wall dislodged

The State government, in a statement, said a portion of the bed protection wall near the new Kollidam bridge in the city appeared to have been dislodged for a length of 30 metres due to the heavy water flow in the river. The structure was built by the Highways Department to prevent soil erosion on the pile foundations of the bridge and enhance the stability of the bridge.

Since there is heavy flow in the river, the condition of the wall could not be ascertained immediately. The extent of the damage would be known only the water receded, the release added.