WRD commences desilting water channels in delta districts

April 28, 2023 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Water Resources Department (WRD) on Friday started works to desilt irrigation channels that branch off from the distributaries of the Cauvery river in delta districts.

In Mayiladuthurai district, the department will desilt 51 water channels, 47 ‘A’ type channels, and four ‘B’ type channels, that branch off from Veerachozhan, Manjalaaru, Magimalaiaaru, Vikaramanaaru, Pazhayaaru, and Manniyaaru.

The State government has sanctioned ₹ 8.06 crore to desilt the water channels for a length of 749.75 km in the Cauvery Basin Division in Mayiladuthurai district. Nearly 22.19 lakh cubic metres of silt has to be removed from these channels using 69 machines before June 10.

District Collector AP. Mahabharathi and Poompuhar MLA Nivedha M. Murugan inaugurated the desilting works at Vaazhkai Vaikal in Memaathur near Sembanarkoil.

He told the reporters that a committee of officials from the WRD, locals and farmers, Village Administrative Officer, has been formed to oversee the works in each village and submit a periodic review of the project to the government. The department is also creating an online application to monitor the progress, he added.

He also said the desilting works were taken up based on the grievances received from the farmers and general public. Desilting these water channels will benefit nearly 71,811 acres of agricultural land in Mayiladuthurai, Kuthalam, Sirkazhi and Tharangambadi taluks.

Similarly, in Nagapattinam, Collector A. Arun Thamburaj and Kilvelur MLA V. P. Nagai Mali inaugurated the desilting works at Oorkudi near Kilvelur. The WRD has planned to complete the desilting works before mid-June as the water from the Mettur dam is usually released around June 10.

