WRD cleans Thulakattam stretch of Cauvery in Mayiladuthurai

March 28, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Water Resources Department (WRD) has carried out intensive cleaning on the Cauvery River near Thulakattam in Mayiladuthurai where untreated sewage discharge from households was polluting the river.

The intervention by the Department came in the aftermath of widespread complaints raised by the residents and activists of Mayiladuthurai town over the unhygienic environment in the area.

Plastic materials and untreated domestic sewage discharged from the surrounding areas stagnated in the small concrete pool constructed in the middle of the river before the Cauvery Maha Pushkaram event in 2017. The pool also became a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

ADVERTISEMENT

K. Jayaraman, Assistant Executive Engineer, WRD said as per the norms sewage must be treated before discharging into a water body. During normal days when there is a water flow in the river, the treated sewage water will get diluted. Since the river is devoid of water flow and absence of a proper treatment mechanism, the sewage water directly flows and stagnates into the river.

Based on the directions of District Collector AP. Mahabharathi, the department cleaned the stretch from Palakkarai to Thulakattam. Makeshift arrangements were made by creating small bunds inside the river to prevent the untreated sewage from getting mixed in the pool, he said.

Meanwhile, residents urged the Mayiladuthurai Municipality to implement permanent and sustained measures to prevent the sewage water from flowing into the river. The administration should impose a hefty fine on those who pollute the water bodies, said a resident.

Under the Nadanthai Vaazhi Cauvery scheme, a proposal was mooted to rejuvenate Cauvery and its tributaries flowing in the delta districts from Thanjavur to the tail end. The district administration has convened a stakeholders meeting later this month to take the proposal forward, the official added.