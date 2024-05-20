ADVERTISEMENT

WRD begins work to prevent erosion at Thula Kattam mandapam

Published - May 20, 2024 09:04 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Water Resources Department has begun work to prevent water from entering Thula kattam mandapam in Mayiladuthurai on Monday | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Water Resources Department ( WRD ) has commenced work to prevent rain water entering the Thula Kattam mandapam, which was damaged in the recent rains.

The historic mandapam, a part of Mayuranathar temple, is located on the Mayiladuthurai-Sirkali Road. A small portion of road nearby was also damaged. The Thula Kattam is situated on banks of the Cauvery River.

Following District Collector A.P. Mahabharathi’s instructions, the WRD have started the work on the site.

Constant water flow from the streets during the rainy season into a portion of the Thula Kattam mandapam is the reason behind the erosion, at WRD official said. “The damage is on an area of about 10 meters. We are installing pipes so that water drains before reaching the mandapam. Within four days our work would get over. This would ensure that there is s no erosion due to rainwater flow,” he said.”

Sources from the Thiruvavaduthurai Aatheenam said a team of their representatives visited the spot on Monday and soon repair work would be started.

A Municipality official said works to repair the road near the mandapam would be completed shortly.

