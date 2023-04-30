ADVERTISEMENT

Worsening traffic congestion haunts residents of Vayalur Road

April 30, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - TIRUCHI

C. Jaisankar

Worsening traffic congestion on Vayalur Road has emerged as a significant issue for the residents of various residential colonies in the city.

Thousands of people live in the residential colonies situated on both sides of Vayalur Road from Puthur to Somarasampettai. The road, which once catered to the need for bullock carts and agricultural purposes, got busy since real estate promoters turned their attention to agricultural fields on both sides of the road about 30 to 35 years ago. The fields soon became medium to posh residential colonies. It is now one of the city’s major and thickly populated residential locality.

According to a rough estimate, 5 to 7% of the city’s population lives in various colonies including, Kumaran Nagar, Ramalinga Nagar, Bharathi Nagar, Shanmuga Nagar, M.M. Nagar, Uyyakondan Thirumalai and others. The number of public transport, cars, and two-wheelers has witnessed manifold increase corresponding to the increase in population.

Similarly, many commercial establishments have sprung up along Vayalur Road. But there is no change in the width of the two-way road. With the steep and manifold increase in public transport, private transport, auto rikshaws, commercial vehicles and others, the road struggles to cope with the traffic, residents say. The haphazard and indiscriminate parking also adds to the chaos.

Though the residents and the motorists brought the issue to the Collector, State Highways, Police and the Tiruchi Corporation, no solution has been found except the move to expand the width by laying the end-to-end road.

Locals complaint that there is no action on the demand of elevated corridor from Puthur to Somarasampettai. “We undergo hardship for so many years. But there is no solution in sight. We do not know how long we will face the issue,” says M. Venkatesan, a resident of Kumaran Nagar.

