Thuraiyur residents facing drinking water short supply

16 June 2020

TIRUCHI: Frequent bursts on distribution lines and recurring faults at pumping station have compounded the problem of drinking water shortage for residents in Thuraiyur municipality.

The town gets Cauvery water from the pumping station at Ayyampalayam near Musiri. The Tamil Nadu Water and Drainage Board (TWAD) supplies water to the residents of the municipality along with 98 village panchayats and four town panchayats including Uppilliyapuram, Thathaiyangarpettai and Mettupalayam.

The combined drinking water scheme that came into being in 2001 was designed to supply 3.12 million litres a day (MLD) to Thuraiyur municipality. Long time residents of Thuraiyur recalled that they got water supply almost on a daily basis in the initial stages after the drinking water scheme was inaugurated. After a few years, they began to receive water once in two to three days. The frequency of supply has gradually worsened.

Residents allege that the water supply was too erratic and uneven. It seems that there is no standard system of schedule of water supply.

“Water is so precious in Thuraiyur. We are supposed to get fresh water daily. But in some places we get water supply once in a week,” said M. Suresh Babu, a long time resident of market area in Thuraiyur.

He said that the duration of supply would last for just 45 minutes. Within the short time, the residents had to collect water for the next eight days. Since it was highly insufficient, many residents had been managing the situation by buying water supplied by private tankers.

Enquiries revealed that there had been frequent burst or leakages on pipes along distribution line from Ayyampalayam. Moreover, complaints of fault at the pumping were on the rise, thereby disrupting the water supply frequently. Fault complaints and pipe bursts were attributed to the age factor of the scheme. As against 3.12 MLD of water supply, the municipality gets just around 1.2 MLD to 1.7 MLD.

“If we come across the leak or burst on distribution line, water supply collapses at least for one or two days. By the time we clear the backlog, leakage occurs at some other location. It will have cascading effect. The pipes are worn out at many points,” said a senior official involved in the distribution of water.

When contacted D. Dhamayanthi, Commissioner, Thuraiyur Municipality, told The Hindu that there were some issues in the distribution network. Steps were being taken to improve the water supply. There was a need for a separate drinking water scheme for the Thuraiyur municipality. Various options were being explored to draw a separate scheme as early as possible.