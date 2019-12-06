World Soil Day observed

TIRUCHI

The Anbil Dharmalingam Agricultural College and Research Institute and Horticultural College and Research Institute for Women observed the World Soil Day on Thursday by taking up a tree sapling plantation drive on their campus.

The initiative was inaugurated by N. Kumar, Vice-chancellor, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University. He also flagged off a rally taken out by the under graduate and post graduate students to raise awareness of the need to prevent soil erosion and protect soil health.

The Vice-Chancellor also interacted with students who participated in competitions organised as part of the observation and viewed exhibits depicting the theme for this year – “Stop soil erosion and save our future.”

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Kumar underlined the importance of nourishing the soil and observed that soil erosion caused depletion of organic matter in the hilly areas. K. Arulmozhiselvan, Project Director, Centre of Excellence for Sustaining Soil Health, delivered the keynote address highlighting the ill-effects of soil erosion on soil health.

P.Masilamani, Dean, Anbil Dharmalingam Agricultural College and Research Institute, S. Parthiban, Professor & Head (Fruit Science) and P. Balasubramaniam, Professor & Head, Department of Soil Science and Agricultural Chemistry spoke.