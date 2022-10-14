World Sight Day observed in Tiruchi

Participant release balloons into the air during the World Sight Day even in Tiruchi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

To commemorate the occasion of World Sight Day, Joseph Eye Hospital and National Service Scheme of Bharathidasan University launched an awareness campaign here on Thursday.

Students from various colleges took part in the event where ‘love your eyes’ was observed as the theme.

Deputy Commissioner of Police B. Sridevi inaugurated the event and released balloons along with Karthik, Managing Director, Bharath Group of Companies, to mark the occasion. The participants pledged to get their eyesight checked regularly.

The day is observed to draw attention to the importance of eye health and the global issue of avoidable blindness and visual impairment. Information about eye health, how to prevent a disease rather than cure it and how to detect and cure a disease in its early stages.

M. Parthibha, Director, Joseph Eye Hospital, and C.A Nelson Jesudasan, Executive Chairman of the hospital, took part.