World Sight Day celebrated

A human chain was organised by Joseph Eye Hospital along with the NSS Cell of Bharathidasan University, Rotary Clubs of Tiruchi Butterflies and Diamond City to commemorate the occasion of World Sight Day. Over 300 students from various colleges in the city took part in the event where ‘love your eyes’ was observed as the theme.

D. Daniel Jeyaraj, Bishop, Tamil Evangelical Lutheran Church and Deputy Commissioner of Police, M. Sakthivel inaugurated the event and released balloons along with I. Jerald, Rotary District Governor to mark the occasion.

The day is observed to draw attention to the importance of eye health. The eye, one of the primary sensory inputs for humans impacts education, employment and quality of life. The aim of the initiative was to encourage the government, institutions and individuals to support universal access to eye health, the organisers said.