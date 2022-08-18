World Photography Day celebrated in Tiruchi

Staff Reporter TIRUCHI
August 18, 2022 19:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Cinematographer S.K Selvakumar at the photography exhibition at Thanthai Periyar Government Arts and Science College in Tiruchi on Thursday.. | Photo Credit: M/ SRINATH

ADVERTISEMENT

On the occasion of the 183rd World Photography Day, the Department of Visual Communication of Thanthai Periyar Government Arts and Science College hosted an interactive session and a photography and art exhibition here on Thursday.

Over 100 photographs and paintings of students of the department were exhibited at the event.

Inaugurating the exhibition, Cinematographer S.K Selvakumar had a discussion with the students about the aesthetics and techniques of cinematography. He educated them on the current advancements in the field and on the methods to implement them while clicking photographs.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Only when you take up your cameras or mobile phones and click pictures as much as possible you will acquire an interest and an aesthetic taste for viewing the subject, as such taste gets better only through practice,” said Mr. Selvakumar.

He also shared his experience working on the recently released movie, Viruman, and the techniques employed in it. He concluded the session by enlightening students about various opportunities that were available in the field of photography.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“The photography day celebrations were postponed for the previous two years owing to the pandemic lockdown and from this year we will continue to motivate students to pursue their interest in the field,” said Blessy, the Head of the Department.

The session was in line with our values to enable our students for exploring new creative pursuits, she added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app