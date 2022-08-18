World Photography Day celebrated in Tiruchi

Cinematographer S.K Selvakumar at the photography exhibition at Thanthai Periyar Government Arts and Science College in Tiruchi on Thursday.. | Photo Credit: M/ SRINATH

On the occasion of the 183rd World Photography Day, the Department of Visual Communication of Thanthai Periyar Government Arts and Science College hosted an interactive session and a photography and art exhibition here on Thursday.

Over 100 photographs and paintings of students of the department were exhibited at the event.

Inaugurating the exhibition, Cinematographer S.K Selvakumar had a discussion with the students about the aesthetics and techniques of cinematography. He educated them on the current advancements in the field and on the methods to implement them while clicking photographs.

“Only when you take up your cameras or mobile phones and click pictures as much as possible you will acquire an interest and an aesthetic taste for viewing the subject, as such taste gets better only through practice,” said Mr. Selvakumar.

He also shared his experience working on the recently released movie, Viruman, and the techniques employed in it. He concluded the session by enlightening students about various opportunities that were available in the field of photography.

“The photography day celebrations were postponed for the previous two years owing to the pandemic lockdown and from this year we will continue to motivate students to pursue their interest in the field,” said Blessy, the Head of the Department.

The session was in line with our values to enable our students for exploring new creative pursuits, she added.