World Hearing Day commemorated

The Department of Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology, Holy Cross College, signed a memorandum of understanding with Tilak Hospital, Tiruchi, for screening newborns as part of their World Hearing Day celebrations.
The MoU was signed to encourage early identification and intervention of hearing loss, in association with Tilak Hospital on a weekly basis.
Hearing screening camps and awareness programmes have also been organised throughout the week to commemorate the occasion in association with Young Indians (Tiruchi Chapter), Confederation of Indian Industry.
An ear nose and throat (ENT) special camp was organised on Wednesday as part of the awareness drive at Thogamalai in Karur and Viralimalai in Pudukottai district.
Clinical services to clients having hearing, speech and language disorders and provision of assessment and rehabilitation services are being provided by the Department to paediatric, adult and geriatric groups. Free hearing testing and speech and language therapy for all communication disorders (like autism spectrum disorder, stuttering, hearing loss) are also being conducted this year as a project initiative in association with Young Indians Initiative Accessibility.
