World Forest Day celebrated at Elephant Rehabilitation Centre

Collector enquires about maintenance of eight captive elephants

The Forest Department celebrated the World Forest Day at Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at M.R. Palayam near here on Monday. The celebration was marked by planting of saplings on the rehabilitation centre. campus The importance of conservation of forests was explained to a group of government school students of Siruganur and students of Nalanda College of Agriculture, M.R. Palayam who were taken on a visit to the rehabilitation centre.

Collector S. Sivarasu, who planted a sapling, enquired about the maintenance of the eight captive elephants which were being taken care of at the centre. He gave fruits to the animals. The Collector spoke to the students and emphasised to them about the need to conserve forests. District Forest Officer G. Kiran and other Forest Department officials were present, an official release said. T