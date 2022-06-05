World Environment Day observed

Tree saplings being planted to mark World Environment Day in Tiruchi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

In commemoration of World Environment Day, organizations and volunteers came together to undertake a plantation drive, here on Sunday.

To raise awareness among young minds, M.R Palayam Forest Extension Division and VOICE Trust jointly organised an event, in which more than 30 children from Siruganur village participated.

In his address, Forest Ranger T. Murugesan discussed the basic necessities of water, air, and food, as well as the current state of environmental challenges. Officials from the forest department and others were also present at the event.

Members of the Makkal Shakthi Iyyakam initiated a tree-planting campaign in the Sentheerpuram area. State Deputy General Secretary Chandrasekhar presented incentives to the volunteers for maintaining the saplings.

Tree saplings and cloth bags were also distributed to promote awareness among the public. State Treasurer K.C. Neelamegam, District Secretary R. Ilango and others took part.