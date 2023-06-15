June 15, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Over 200 students carrying placards and banners with slogans underlining the need to check abuse of elderly people, took out a march from the District Collectorate in the city on Thursday as part of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day events organised in Tiruchi.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar administered a pledge to government officials and school students. They vowed to take good care of the senior citizens, not to hurt them mentally or physically, and also strive to protect them from being subjected to violence.

In Perambalur, Collector K. Karpagam flagged off the rally organised from Palakarai, in which 100 students participated. The rally ended at Thanthai Hans Roever Higher Secondary School. Later, the Collector and officials of various government departments took an oath to work with commitment and stop abuse of elders.