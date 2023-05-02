ADVERTISEMENT

World Dance day celebrated in Tiruchi

May 02, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Chandrasekaran Kittappa Pillai receiving the Sadir Saamraat award at the World Dance Day celebration in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

On the occasion of World Dance Day (April 29), over 100 artistes came together to perform a variety of dances in Tiruchi on Saturday. The event was organised by Ponni Kala Kendra along with the Association of Bharatnatyam Artistes of India (ABHAI), Tiruchi and Nalathe Trust showcased an enthralling performance of 108 artists, aged five to 40. They presented a variety of dance performances, including Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam and folk dances from various parts of India. Chandrasekaran Kittappa Pillai, son and disciple of Isai Perarignar Thanjavur K. P. Kittappa Pillai, was honoured with the title Sadir Saamraat award during the event.

