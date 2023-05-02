HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

World Dance day celebrated in Tiruchi

May 02, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Chandrasekaran Kittappa Pillai receiving the Sadir Saamraat award at the World Dance Day celebration in Tiruchi.

Chandrasekaran Kittappa Pillai receiving the Sadir Saamraat award at the World Dance Day celebration in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

On the occasion of World Dance Day (April 29), over 100 artistes came together to perform a variety of dances in Tiruchi on Saturday. The event was organised by Ponni Kala Kendra along with the Association of Bharatnatyam Artistes of India (ABHAI), Tiruchi and Nalathe Trust showcased an enthralling performance of 108 artists, aged five to 40. They presented a variety of dance performances, including Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam and folk dances from various parts of India. Chandrasekaran Kittappa Pillai, son and disciple of Isai Perarignar Thanjavur K. P. Kittappa Pillai, was honoured with the title Sadir Saamraat award during the event.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.