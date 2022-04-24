World Book Day celebrated in Tiruchi

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru presents books to teachers on World Book Day in Tiruchi on Sunday. Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi is present. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

April 24, 2022 20:06 IST

Books worth ₹10 lakh were issued to 1,000 Illam Thedi Kalvi (ITK) centres and certificates presented to members of the School Management Committees (SMC) during World Book Day celebration at Bishop Heber College here on Sunday.

As against the target to establish 1,76,000 centres across the State under the ITK scheme, more than 1,80,000 centres could be formed with registration of 6.6 lakhs volunteers, Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said speaking at the ceremony.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He applauded ITK volunteers for devising innovative activity-based learning approaches that allowed students to understand the lessons effectively.

The School Education Department hoped to encourage stronger community engagement and involvement in the functioning of schools by reconstituting SMCs, Mr. Poyyamozhi said.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru, who spoke at the ceremony, promised to improve the roads leading to schools and provide amenities such as drinking water and toilets and other basic amenities for the benefit of students.

The Department of School Education, Pallikalvi Pathukappu Iyakkam, Tamil Nadu Astronomical Science Society, Young Indians, and various other organisations joined hands to celebrate World Book Day.

K. Nandakumar, Commissioner of School Education, R Sudhan, State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, K. Elam Bhagavath, Director of Illam Thedi Kalvi Scheme, S. Sivarasu, District Collector, M. Anbazhagan, Mayor, R. Balamurali, Chief Education Officer and other officials took part.

Meanwhile, the District Central Library and Reader's Circle collaborated to organise a Book Review Competition for readers, school and college students.

For 10 minutes, the participants were invited to review one of the books they had read. There were three divisions in the competition, and over 200 people took part. The top 10 were selected and the second round would be held on April 26 at the District Central Library. Winners would be awarded cash prize, a press release issued by the District Central Library said.