World Blood Donors Day observed

June 14, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

Over 40 persons donated blood during a special donation camp organised by Government Headquarters Hospital, Elambalur Primary Health Centre along with voluntary organisations in Perambalur district on Wednesday to mark World Blood Donors Day.

District Collector K. Karpagam inaugurated the event and administered an oath in which the blood donors and officials took part. Around eight regular blood donors were also honoured.

By donating blood, a person can save three different patients. Anyone belonging to the age group of 18 to 60 can donate blood. Men can donate blood every three months once, and women can donate blood every four months once, a press release said.

