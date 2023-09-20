World Bank team inspects FPO operations in Tiruchi district

September 20, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A team of representatives from World Bank inspected the functions of a couple of farmer producers organisations (FPOs) in Tiruchi district on Wednesday.

The team comprising Joop Stoutjesdijk, Sanjeet Kumar and Kundan Singh, besides Multi Disciplinary Project Unit specialists R. Krishnan, R. Kajendra Pandiyan, G. Vijayaram, and Programme Coordinator George Memman inspected the FPOs at Keezhakuruchi in Tiruverumbur block and Saathapadi in Pullambadi block on Wednesday to assess the implementation of Tamil Nadu Irrigated Agriculture Modernisation Programme (TNIAMP) supported by World Bank. G. Saravanan, Deputy Director of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business, Tiruchi, was also present.

The Keezhakurichi FPO was launched in 2020 under the TNIAMP with 1,000 farmers as members. The Pullambadi FPO was launched in 2021 with 500 farmers as its members. The World Bank has infused ₹60 lakh to the Keezhakurichi FPO and ₹50 lakh to the Pullambadi FPO. Keezhakurichi FPO has been running various value addition units such as oil extraction machine, flour grinding machines and groundnut shelling machines. They also own tractor, paddy transplanter and straw baler. The World Bank Team inspected the machines and interacted with the stakeholders and farmers to ascertain their benefits.