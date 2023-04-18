World Bank representatives inspect FPO in Tiruchi

April 18, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A team of representatives from World Bank inspected the Trichy Farmer Producers Company at Keezhakurichi in the city on Tuesday.

The two-member team comprising Mangat Ram Garg, Livestock Representative, Food and Agriculture Organisation, and Sajan Kurien, Horticulture Representative, accompanied by senior officials of the Department of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business, inspected the activities undertaken by the FPO. They interacted with the farmers to ascertain the business activities of the organisation.

The FPO has been granted funds under World Bank-aided Tamil Nadu Irrigated Agriculture Modernisation Project. The FPO was started with 1,000 farmers as members in 2019-20. Over the past three years, the FPO has been provided financial assistance to the tune of ₹60 lakh for its activities such as value addition of food products, according to officials.

G. Saravanan, Deputy Director of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business, Tiruchi, S. Arockia Doss, Chairman, S. Alagar and R. Shyamala, Board of Directors of the FPO, and other officials were present.