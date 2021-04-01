World Autism Day

01 April 2021 19:33 IST

Tiruchi

The local branch of the Indian Academy of Paediatrics’ Tamil Nadu State chapter along with Dolphin Special School and Seagull Training and Study Centre jointly observed World Autism Awareness Day (April 2) with a programme on the theme ‘Recognise the Genius in Me,’ here on Thursday.

Physicians and IAP officials N. Raghavan, A. Thangavel and P. Meganathan interacted with 30 students and their parents and carers in the event meant to highlight various aspects of the developmental disorder.

Besides a training session on screening for special school teachers, the programme also included parental counselling on how to recognise special talents in autistic children, and the benefits of early intervention.

A series of games to stimulate sensory integration among the students provided much excitement, as the enthusiastic participants were meeting their classmates after a year’s break due to the lockdown.

“The event has helped parents to realise that children on the autism spectrum can be helped to lead a meaningful life if they are proactive about the sensory and behavioural training,” G. Praveena Carmel, principal of the Dolphin and Seagull special schools, said in a press statement.