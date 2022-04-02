World Autism Awareness Day observed in Tiruchi

Institutions in the city held a range of programmes ahead of World Autism Awareness Day (April 2) on Friday to focus attention on the condition that includes problems with communication and behaviour.

The Department of Rehabilitation Science, Holy Cross College, Cross Blossoms Opportunity School for Special Children and NEST School for Children with Autism jointly observed the day with an event on the theme ‘Together we can do great things’.

It commenced with the hoisting of the rainbow infinity symbol flag bearing the children's thumbprints, symbolic of the endless possibilities and potentialities that autistic people have.

R. Balamurali, Chief Educational Officer, spoke about the importance of providing equal access to persons with disabilities at all levels of education and vocational training as well as the need to build and upgrade existing facilities to provide inclusive and effective learning environments for all.

“At present, around 75 special educators work for the Education Department under Samagra Shiksha, which is an integrated scheme for school education aimed at promoting inclusive and equitable quality education, and we aim to increase that number," Mr. Balamurali said.

Experts Sheela Chelliah, Staff Counsellor, Kauvery Hospital, Susithra Soundarapandian, Director, The Spectrum Centre for Neuro Diverse Children, Bengaluru, and Daniel Ashrath Chelliah, Student Counsellor, Bishop Heber College, addressed the parents and teachers of the autistic children on stress-free parenting and understanding the children with special needs.

Persons with autism, Geo Sugaraj, Anesh Sriram and G. Jervin, displayed a range of their special talents. The students also set up an Inclusive Sensory Integration Space for the benefit of children with autism.

The College of Occupational Therapy, SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), held an awareness rally at Chathiram Bus Stand that saw the participation of over 200 pupils from the Tiruchi campus.

The rally was flagged off by M. Nithya, District Social Welfare officer, who emphasised the importance of early intervention. “Occupational therapists can help autistic children to overcome barriers and achieve a better quality of life,” she said.