World AIDS Day observed in Tiruchi, Pudukottai districts

December 01, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

District administration authorities marked World AIDS Day with a host of activities to raise awareness about the disease on Friday, centred around this year’s theme “Let Communities Lead”.

In Tiruchi, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar led a public oath-taking ceremony at the Collectorate and gave away prizes to students who had participated in awareness competitions, on behalf of the District Aids Prevention and Control Unit.

According to an official statement, approximately 20,000 people were tested through the year for human immuno-deficiency virus (HIV) CD4 Count viral load at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi and the Government Hospital in Manapparai.

As a result of concerted efforts to manage the impact and spread of Acquired Immuno-Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS), infections had come down to 0.32% of the population this year, compared to 1.9% in 2010, said the statement. The percentage of infected pregnant women had decreased to 0.03% from 0.2% in 2010.

This year, 283 HIV-positive schoolchildren were given educational assistance between ₹2,000 and ₹5,000 and free bus pass to help them commute to the ART clinics were also issued.

Mr. Kumar and senior officials joined the assembled gathering for a shared meal at the end of the function.

In Pudukottai, District Revenue Officer M. Selvi participated in a signature campaign to promote the prevention and spread of HIV-AIDS. Later, she led a group of officials and members of the public to paste stickers with awareness messages on autorickshaws and was part of a human chain with over 200 persons to mark the day.

According to an official statement, 4,738 persons are receiving ART treatment at the Government Medical College and Hospital, of which 2,900 are on continuous therapy in Pudukottai district.

