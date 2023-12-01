HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

World AIDS Day observed in Tiruchi, Pudukottai districts

Approximately 20,000 people were tested through the year for HIV CD4 Count viral load at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi and the Government Hospital in Manapparai

December 01, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Tiruchi District Collector M. Pradeep Kumar presents a certificate to a student who participated in an HIV/AIDS awareness competition on Friday.

Tiruchi District Collector M. Pradeep Kumar presents a certificate to a student who participated in an HIV/AIDS awareness competition on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

District administration authorities marked World AIDS Day with a host of activities to raise awareness about the disease on Friday, centred around this year’s theme “Let Communities Lead”.

In Tiruchi, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar led a public oath-taking ceremony at the Collectorate and gave away prizes to students who had participated in awareness competitions, on behalf of the District Aids Prevention and Control Unit.

According to an official statement, approximately 20,000 people were tested through the year for human immuno-deficiency virus (HIV) CD4 Count viral load at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi and the Government Hospital in Manapparai.

As a result of concerted efforts to manage the impact and spread of Acquired Immuno-Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS), infections had come down to 0.32% of the population this year, compared to 1.9% in 2010, said the statement. The percentage of infected pregnant women had decreased to 0.03% from 0.2% in 2010.

This year, 283 HIV-positive schoolchildren were given educational assistance between ₹2,000 and ₹5,000 and free bus pass to help them commute to the ART clinics were also issued.

Mr. Kumar and senior officials joined the assembled gathering for a shared meal at the end of the function.

In Pudukottai, District Revenue Officer M. Selvi participated in a signature campaign to promote the prevention and spread of HIV-AIDS. Later, she led a group of officials and members of the public to paste stickers with awareness messages on autorickshaws and was part of a human chain with over 200 persons to mark the day.

According to an official statement, 4,738 persons are receiving ART treatment at the Government Medical College and Hospital, of which 2,900 are on continuous therapy in Pudukottai district.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / AIDS / hospital and clinic / public health/community medicine

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.