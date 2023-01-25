Workshop on utility of high-end analytical equipment 

January 25, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST

A workshop on ‘Sophisticated Analytical and Testing Instruments’ under way at National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi has exposed participants to various applications of more than 10 high-end analytical equipment.

The week-long programme till January 27, designed as a blend of theory and practical training/hands-on sessions by the Department of Energy and Environment, is meant to familiarise participants consisting of students, research scholars, academicians, scientists, engineers and industry persons to the various applications of thermogravimetric analyser, differential scanning calorimeters, thermotravimetric analyser combined with an infrared spectrometer, electrochemical workstation, bomb Calorimeter, moisture analyser, elemental analyser, fourier transform infrared spectroscopy, molecular and biotechnology instruments, thermal and electrical audit instruments, and other high-end equipment, according to the organisers.

The sessions for the 53 participants drawn from 16 institutions and organisations across the country are being handled by eminent experts from academia such as IIT Madras, Gandhigram Rural University, Bharathidasan University, NIT Tiruchi, and from industries such as Perkin-Elmer, IKA, and BHEL, Tiruchi.

Inaugurating the workshop in the presence of G. Aghila, Director of NIT-T, J. Prabu Jayakumar Moses, General Manager/Deputy Director of District Industries Centre, oriented the participants on several schemes of government for initiating start-ups and to develop the culture of entrepreneurship, for fostering the country’s growth.