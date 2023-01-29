Workshop on renewable energy on Feb. 8 and 9

January 29, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Institution of Engineers (India), Tiruchi local centre, in association with Electrical Engineering department, Anna University BIT campus, has planned to organise an All-India workshop on ‘Renewable energy integration with energy storage systems’ on February 8 and 9.

The objective is to equip the participants with the technical know-how on efficient approaches for the integration of Renewable energy systems and energy storage devices.

Topics proposed include ‘growth of the renewable energy sector in India’, ‘overview of power generation from renewables, challenges of integrating variable renewable energy sources with the power grid, grid stability, and energy storage Technologies, an NIT press release said.

Resource persons have been drawn from leading institutions like BHEL, NIT, and Anna University.

Those interested may contact the IEI office over phone: 0431-2554285 or Anna University, Trichy, at 9489202825 or 9789670878.