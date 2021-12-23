Tiruchirapalli

Workshop on ‘heritage rice’ variety held

A State-level farmers’ meet for strengthening community seed banks of ‘heritage rice’ was held on SASTRA campus at Thirumalaisamudhram on Thursday.

Farmers from 24 districts, including delta region, attended the meet. Seed bank capital of ₹2,000 was distributed to them for producing seeds of ‘heritage rice’ varieties. The seeds, 20 kg in each variety produced by them would be collected and distributed to 500 farmers for cultivation during the next cropping season.

Highlighting the advantages of ‘heritage rice’ varieties, the chief guest, V. Balakrishnan, Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, K. Balamurugan, DDM, NABARD, Thanjavur, and P. Duraisingam, chairman, CREATE-Save our rice campaign, Tamil Nadu, exhorted farmers to involve themselves in the process of preserving traditional rice varieties.

The meet was organised jointly by the Department of Science and Technology, SASTRA and CREATE.


