Workshop on Forest Rights Act begins

Additional Chief Secretary Tenkasi S. Jawahar, Secretary, Department of Tribal Welfare, on Saturday inaugurated a two-day workshop on Forest Rights Act at Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan (Deemed) University campus near Samayapuram. Tribal Welfare Director S. Annadurai, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar and District Forest Officer G. Kiran spoke. Officials of revenue, forest, and tribal welfare departments from nine districts including Tiruchi, Dindigul, Theni, Virudhunagar, Thirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Kallakurichi and Thiruvannamalai participated.