Workshop on epigraphy and heritage management held

June 21, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Central University of Tamil Nadu’s Community College at Neelakudi, Tiruvarur district, conducted a workshop on epigraphy and heritage management recently.

The workshop aimed to provide in-depth knowledge and practical skills in various aspects of epigraphy and heritage management, with a particular focus on temple architecture, sculpture, and historical Tamil inscriptions. Participants were introduced to the intricacies of India and Tamil Nadu’s rich cultural heritage, spanning different periods such as Pallava, Chola, Pandya, Nayak, and even the European period.

The highlight of the workshop was the inclusion of a new course on heritage management, inscriptions, and copper plates. These elements are crucial as they serve as valuable source documents for writing the history of Tamil Nadu. By incorporating this course, students were exposed to a broader understanding of the preservation and interpretation of Tamil Nadu’s cultural legacy.

Eminent archaeologists from across the country participated in the nine-day workshop held from June 10, according to a CUTN release.

