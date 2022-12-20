  1. EPaper
Workshop on energy conservation

December 20, 2022 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) organised a workshop on energy conservation at M.A.M. College of Engineering near here on Tuesday.

It was organised as part of Energy Conservation Week from December 14 to 20. K. Anbuselvam and Manikandanarayanan, Executive Engineers, (O&M) Lalgudi and Srirangam, R. Narayanan, Assistant Executive Engineer, (O&M), Samayapuram and senior officials of Tangedco participated in the workshop.

Explaining the importance of conserving energy, the speakers outlined the methods of energy conservation. More than 300 students participated in it.

