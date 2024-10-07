Workshop on cotton cultivation

Over 300 farmers and 400 students of agriculture attended a programme organised by the Cotton Research Station (CRS) at Veppanthattai in Perambalur as part of World Cotton Day on Monday.

According to an official statement, the day’s events centred on this year’s theme of ‘Cotton for Good’ to raise awareness of the crop and recognise the contribution of all those involved in the sector, from farmers to garment workers.

The CRS, which is a part of part of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, held a workshop on cotton for farmers, conducted by K. Subrahmaniyan, director, Tamil Nadu Rice Research Institute.

In her address, A. Geetha, joint director of agriculture, Perambalur, discussed the challenges faced by cotton farmers and the industry.

CRS Professor and Head, S. Somasundaram, spoke on new cotton varieties, technologies and trade opportunities in the sector.

The programme included field demonstrations of new cotton variety Veppanthattai 2, and farming machinery such as precision seed drills, power weeders, boom sprayers, and cotton shredders.

Farmers were also given advice on how to protect their crops from pink bollworm.

