March 23, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST

Experts on child welfare emphasised the importance of raising awareness against child labour and rescue and rehabilitation of child and adolescent labourers at a regional level training workshop on child labour eradication organised by the Labour Welfare Department here on Thursday.

They also elaborated on the roles and responsibilities of stakeholders under the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986.

Over 150 officials from various departments, including health, social welfare, education, police, industrial safety, employment and training, industries and commerce, rural development, Integrated Child Development Services, and non-governmental organisations from 11 districts in the region took part.

The speakers discussed the challenges in rescuing child labour in rural areas and the difficulties faced during filing the First Information Report (FIR) and other legal provisions. They also spoke about the procedures to be followed while rescuing and rehabilitating the victim.

The workshop focussed on the eradication of child labour by providing elementary education for children below 14 years of age. The stakeholders resolved to eliminate child and adolescent labourers from all hazardous occupations and processes by 2025.

Earlier, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar inaugurated the event in the presence of K. Jeyabalan, Additional Commissioner of Labour and other officials.