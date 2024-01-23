GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Workshop on business opportunities for farmers held

January 23, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management, Thanjavur, organised a one-day workshop on business opportunities for coconut and banana cultivators on Tuesday.

At the workshop on “Agri-business Opportunities in Banana and Coconut Crops Using Improved Production and Value Addition Technologies”, topics such as integrated crop management practices, mechanisation, unlocking entrepreneurship and start-up opportunities in value addition of banana and coconut were discussed.

In addition to this, financial assistance schemes implemented by the Central and State governments for setting up food processing industries were also explained to the participants. The workshop concluded with a visit to the Food Processing Business Incubation Centre at NIFTEM-T campus and a panel discussion.

MPs S.S .Palanimanickam and S. Kalyanasundaram, Collector Deepak Jacob, NIFTEM-T Director V. Palanimuthu and others participated in the inaugural session of the workshop.

