Workshop held

August 05, 2022 18:22 IST

The need to resolve conflicts among government agencies, corporates, civil society and other sections was highlighted at a virtual workshop on Conflict Engagement and Resolution commenced at the SASTRA Law School.

While highlighting the need to resolve conflicts on the first day of the workshop, jointly organised by the Asian Development Bank Institute, Tokyo and SASTRA Law School under the aegis of Tata-Palkhivala Chair on Artificial Intelligence and Alternative Dispute Resolution, the Dean, ADBI, Tetsushi Sonobe, underlined the strong Indo-Japan relationships.

A wide range of topics was covered at the workshop addressed by the experts in the field of mediation and ADR and attended by participants from China, Japan, the Philippines, Indonesia, Pakistan and Bangladesh. The second day of the workshop was scheduled on August 9, according to a release.