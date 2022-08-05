Tiruchirapalli

Workshop held

Special Correspondent THANJAVUR August 05, 2022 18:22 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 18:22 IST

The need to resolve conflicts among government agencies, corporates, civil society and other sections was highlighted at a virtual workshop on Conflict Engagement and Resolution commenced at the SASTRA Law School.

While highlighting the need to resolve conflicts on the first day of the workshop, jointly organised by the Asian Development Bank Institute, Tokyo and SASTRA Law School under the aegis of Tata-Palkhivala Chair on Artificial Intelligence and Alternative Dispute Resolution, the Dean, ADBI, Tetsushi Sonobe, underlined the strong Indo-Japan relationships.

Advertisement
Advertisement

A wide range of topics was covered at the workshop addressed by the experts in the field of mediation and ADR and attended by participants from China, Japan, the Philippines, Indonesia, Pakistan and Bangladesh. The second day of the workshop was scheduled on August 9, according to a release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...