ADVERTISEMENT

Workshop held on interventional pulmonology

Updated - September 16, 2024 08:36 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A workshop with lectures and live cases was conducted on Sunday by the Department of Interventional Pulmonology at Dr. G. Viswanathan Hospitals under the auspices of Tiruchi Interventional Pulmonology (TRIP 2024) aimed at training pulmonologists and postgraduate students in the city.

During the workshop, an Endo Bronchial Ultra Sound (EBUS) guided mediastinal lymph node biopsy with cryotherapy (using freezing temperature to remove tissues) was performed for an elderly patient suffering from chronic cough. The combination of procedures helps avoid invasive surgical biopsy, according to a release.

A proprietorial thoracoscopy was launched during the workshop, the release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tiruchi / health

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US