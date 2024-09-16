GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Workshop held on interventional pulmonology

Updated - September 16, 2024 08:36 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A workshop with lectures and live cases was conducted on Sunday by the Department of Interventional Pulmonology at Dr. G. Viswanathan Hospitals under the auspices of Tiruchi Interventional Pulmonology (TRIP 2024) aimed at training pulmonologists and postgraduate students in the city.

During the workshop, an Endo Bronchial Ultra Sound (EBUS) guided mediastinal lymph node biopsy with cryotherapy (using freezing temperature to remove tissues) was performed for an elderly patient suffering from chronic cough. The combination of procedures helps avoid invasive surgical biopsy, according to a release.

A proprietorial thoracoscopy was launched during the workshop, the release added.

Published - September 16, 2024 08:35 pm IST

