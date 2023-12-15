Workshop held on e-portal for tree growers and vendors

December 15, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Forest Department organised a workshop on e-portal for tree growers and vendors under the Japan International Co-operation Agency (JICA)-funded Tamil Nadu Biodiversity Conservation and Greening Project for Climate Change Response (TBGPCCR) at Vallam near here on Thursday.

The project aims at mitigating and adapting to climate change and improve the ecosystem thereby contributing to sustainable socio-economic development in Tamil Nadu.

While the focus will be on ecosystem-based climate change measures, human-wildlife conflict measures, promoting supply chain development, livelihood improvement activities and capacity development of the management, in Thanjavur, the project is being taken up under the “increase in trees outside forest.”

Under this component, it was aimed at increasing the tree cover outside the forest by 60,000 hectares of land throughout the State and to conduct capacity building programmes for 5,400 departmental staff and others.

Thus, a workshop to promote an e-portal to bring the tree growers, particularly farmers and as well as the public and vendors engaged in wood-related business. More than 100 persons attended the workshop held at the Periyar Maniammai Institute of Science and Technology, Vallam near here, on December 14, sources said.

