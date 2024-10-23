Works to modernise 15 railway stations under ABSS in Tiruchi Division apace

Works taken up under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) in 15 railway stations in Tiruchi Railway Division are progressing rapidly to enhance passenger amenities and modernise the stations.

A host of works is under way at the stations which include construction of entrance arch, circulating area improvement, improvements to the concourse and booking office, construction of a new portico, platform shelters and provision of lighting and signage boards.

Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Lalgudi, Srirangam, Ariyalur, Vriddhachalam, Tiruvannamalai, Polur, Karaikal, Mannargudi, Tiruvarur, Villupuram, Chidambaram, Tirupadiripuliyur and Vellore Cantonment are the stations where the works are progressing rapidly, said a press release from the Tiruchi Division.

Under this project, the existing terminal building will undergo a major facelift with an impressive entrance arch. Platforms will receive special attention featuring additional benches, water taps and aesthetically pleasing shelters. Well-designed ramps will be constructed at the portico to ensure that persons with disabilities and the elders navigate the stations with ease.

One of the key upgrades of the project is the development of dedicated parking spaces for the convenience of commuters. The ABSS is an ongoing mission of the Indian Railways launched in February 2023 to redevelop 1,275 stations nationwide.

The comprehensive redesign and modernisation of these railway stations combined with enhanced passenger amenities and inter-modal integration aim to elevate the overall travel experience for passengers, the release added.

