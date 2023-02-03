Works on raising platforms and extension under way at chosen railway stations in Tiruchi Division

February 03, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi Railway Division has taken up works on extending and raising the platforms in select stations falling under its limits. Works relating to raising the platform were in progress at Tiruvarur, Pasupathikoil, Ayyampet, Pandaravadai, Vellipalayam and Andanapettai stations.

Raising of platforms 2 and 3 were in progress at Tiruvarur station and platforms 1 and 2 at Pandaravadai station. In the remaining stations, platform 1 was being raised. The work has been completed at Kuttalam station.

Railway sources said works on extension of platform were being carried out at Neyveli and Uthangalmanglam. The platforms at both stations were being extended to a length of 120 metres each. Extension work of platforms has been completed at Vadalur, Kurinjipadi and Papanasam stations.

The railway division is also carrying out the task of construction of platform shelters at Tiruchi Fort, Tiruverumbur, Tiruvarur and Karaikal stations. The shelters would be put up to a length of 64 metres each at the four stations. The sources further said platform shelter works have been completed at Vadalur, Kurinjipadi and Papanasam. The sources said 1,368 track kilometres out of the total 1,544 track kilometres of Tiruchi Railway Division had been electrified so far.