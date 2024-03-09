‘Working women need home support system for career progress’

March 09, 2024 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Though more women are getting educated, they are still unable to progress professionally due to the pressure of domestic responsibilities that causes them to quit, Nigar Shaji, project director of Indian Space Research Organisation’s Aditya L1 solar mission has said.

Addressing students at the ‘Learn with the Leaders’ programme organised to celebrate International Women’s Day week at Shrimati Indira Gandhi College on Saturday, Ms. Shaji said that despite the increased access to higher education, social conditioning was holding women back.

“Though we talk of gender equality, the major chunk of household duties and care-giving falls on the mothers not fathers. Most career women will give up working after a few years because of the stress of managing both home and job. I am among those who did not given up, because I had a good support system at home,” said Ms. Shaji. “But everyone does not have to be a scientist or engineer to succeed. If you want to be a homemaker, that is fine too. Do not ask for concessions, but ask for support in the workplace,” she said.

The official advised the students that sexual violence against women could be curtailed only through inculcating values in children. “Since you will be mothers one day, stop contributing to gender inequality at home by favouring the male child. Teach your sons to respect women when they are growing up, so that the future generations can thrive in a safer environment than today,” she said.

