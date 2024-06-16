ADVERTISEMENT

Worker dies in firecracker unit unit in Mannargudi

Updated - June 16, 2024 08:27 pm IST

Published - June 16, 2024 08:21 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

The debris at the site of the firecracker unit which was gutted in Mannargudi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A worker was killed and another sustained severe burns in a fire accident at a firecracker unit in Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district on Sunday.

The police said the firecracker unit near Karthanathapuram belonging to Sakthivel. Fire and Rescue Services personnel had brought the fire under control and rushed two workers — Sathish Kumar and Arun Kumar — who sustained burns to the Mannargudi Government Hospital. Sathish died at the hospital while Mr. Arun is under treatment.

The Mannargudi police have registered a case. Superintendent of Police S. Jeyakumar visited the spot.

