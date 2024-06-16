Worker dies in firecracker unit unit in Mannargudi

A worker was killed and another sustained severe burns in a fire accident at a firecracker unit in Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district on Sunday.

The police said the firecracker unit near Karthanathapuram belonging to Sakthivel. Fire and Rescue Services personnel had brought the fire under control and rushed two workers — Sathish Kumar and Arun Kumar — who sustained burns to the Mannargudi Government Hospital. Sathish died at the hospital while Mr. Arun is under treatment.

The Mannargudi police have registered a case. Superintendent of Police S. Jeyakumar visited the spot.