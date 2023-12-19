Workers demand filling up vacancies in noon meal centres on a war footing

December 19, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Members of noon meal and anganwadi workers associations have urged the State government to fill vacancies in noon meal centres across the State and hand over implementation of the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme to them.

According to official sources, a total of 1,580 noon meal centres attached to Government, Government-aided, and Panchayat Union Schools are functioning in Tiruchi district. As many as 1,531 such centres are in rural areas, while the remaining 49 centres are in Corporation and Municipalities.

Over 1.62 lakh students aged between 5 and 14 are availing the benefits of the noon meal scheme in Tiruchi district. A total of 3,192 persons are employed at the noon meal centres, out of which 548 noon meal organisers, 239 cooks and 740 cook helpers posts remain vacant in the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to A. Periyasamy, State vice-president, Tamil Nadu Nutritious Meals Employees Association, out of 1.5 lakh sanctioned posts of noon meal workers in the State, nearly 59,000 remain vacant. Since 2018, there has been no proper recruitment process for noon meal employees. Too many vacancies have increased the workload of employees and the State government must fill them on a war footing.

The association demanded to employ noon meal workers to prepare food for students under the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme, which is now done by members of Women Self Help Groups.

Official sources say steps are under way to fill vacancies in the noon meal centres. The list of vacancies has been forwarded to the State government and the recruitment process is likely to commence soon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.