GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Workers demand filling up vacancies in noon meal centres on a war footing

December 19, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of noon meal and anganwadi workers associations have urged the State government to fill vacancies in noon meal centres across the State and hand over implementation of the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme to them.

According to official sources, a total of 1,580 noon meal centres attached to Government, Government-aided, and Panchayat Union Schools are functioning in Tiruchi district. As many as 1,531 such centres are in rural areas, while the remaining 49 centres are in Corporation and Municipalities.

Over 1.62 lakh students aged between 5 and 14 are availing the benefits of the noon meal scheme in Tiruchi district. A total of 3,192 persons are employed at the noon meal centres, out of which 548 noon meal organisers, 239 cooks and 740 cook helpers posts remain vacant in the district.

According to A. Periyasamy, State vice-president, Tamil Nadu Nutritious Meals Employees Association, out of 1.5 lakh sanctioned posts of noon meal workers in the State, nearly 59,000 remain vacant. Since 2018, there has been no proper recruitment process for noon meal employees. Too many vacancies have increased the workload of employees and the State government must fill them on a war footing.

The association demanded to employ noon meal workers to prepare food for students under the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme, which is now done by members of Women Self Help Groups.

Official sources say steps are under way to fill vacancies in the noon meal centres. The list of vacancies has been forwarded to the State government and the recruitment process is likely to commence soon.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.