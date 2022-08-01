Worker trapped in mudslide rescued

August 01, 2022 19:34 IST

Swift action by co-workers and timely response from Fire and Rescue Services personnel resulted in the rescue of Chitravel, 45, of Pookkollai near Peravurani from a mudslide.

According to local sources, Chitravel and three others were digging the earth at a house in Chinnamanai village near Mallipattinam for setting up a 15-foot-deep leech pit using pre-cast concrete rings. While the workers were clearing the mud from the pit on Monday morning, the mud slid into the pit trapping Chitravel.

Though taken aback by the sudden development, the co-workers swung into action by removing the mud from the pit, while the houseowner and others alerted the Fire and Rescue Services personnel at Peravurani, who rushed in and joined them in rescuing Chitravel within two hours.

Chitravel was subsequently admitted at Government Hospital, Peravurani, and was stated to be stable, the sources said.