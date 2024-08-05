ADVERTISEMENT

Worker trapped in mudslide rescued in Thanjavur

Published - August 05, 2024 08:51 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Fire and Rescue Department Personnel rescued a worker trapped in a mudslide reported at an underground sewage network repair site in Thanjavur on Monday. Efforts are on to rescue another worker reportedly trapped.

According to official sources, Devendran and Narayanamurthy were engaged in the work along with a few others at the UGS laying site on Jaganathan Street off Vilar Road.

They were trapped in the pit as the earth slipped on them while the sand was being scooped out using an excavator. While Devandran was rescued from the pit, efforts were on to rescue Narayanamurthy, sources added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US