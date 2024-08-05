GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Worker trapped in mudslide rescued in Thanjavur

Published - August 05, 2024 08:51 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Fire and Rescue Department Personnel rescued a worker trapped in a mudslide reported at an underground sewage network repair site in Thanjavur on Monday. Efforts are on to rescue another worker reportedly trapped.

According to official sources, Devendran and Narayanamurthy were engaged in the work along with a few others at the UGS laying site on Jaganathan Street off Vilar Road.

They were trapped in the pit as the earth slipped on them while the sand was being scooped out using an excavator. While Devandran was rescued from the pit, efforts were on to rescue Narayanamurthy, sources added.

